A Como nella basilica di San Fedele domani alle 16 è in programma il concerto del Chorus Insubriae – Coro dell’Università degli Studi dell’Insubria

diretto da Andrea Gottardello.

ingresso gratuito.

Programma



Adiemus – K. Jenkins

Standing in the need of prayer – trad. spiritual

That shall soar like eagles – L. Manzo

Stabat mater – Kodaly

May it be – H. Shore

Mattinata – R. Leoncavallo, tr. Gotttardello

Amazing grace – Trad. tr. Gottardello

Scarborough fair – Trad. tr. Gottardello

Somewhere over the rainbow – H. Arlen, tr. Gottardello

Oh love that will not let me go – J. Martin

Holy holy Lord God of hosts – R. Ray