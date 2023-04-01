A Como nella basilica di San Fedele domani alle 16 è in programma il concerto del Chorus Insubriae – Coro dell’Università degli Studi dell’Insubria
diretto da Andrea Gottardello.
ingresso gratuito.
Programma
Adiemus – K. Jenkins
Standing in the need of prayer – trad. spiritual
That shall soar like eagles – L. Manzo
Stabat mater – Kodaly
May it be – H. Shore
Mattinata – R. Leoncavallo, tr. Gotttardello
Amazing grace – Trad. tr. Gottardello
Scarborough fair – Trad. tr. Gottardello
Somewhere over the rainbow – H. Arlen, tr. Gottardello
Oh love that will not let me go – J. Martin
Holy holy Lord God of hosts – R. Ray
